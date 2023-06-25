3.Paradis RTW Spring 2024

Emeric Tchatchoua returned to his childhood neighborhood, a recently regenerated community garden on a council estate in the 15th arrondissement, for 3.Paradis’ runway debut after 10 years in business.

The collection — which aimed to signal hope for progression and social mobility for the younger generation in the area, according to Tchatchoua — featured tailored suits; Swarovski-embellished jeans, and baseball jackets in gradient hues; a coat and a knitted vest in childish doodles by artist Edgar Plans, and a gray hoodie that said “Window 24 of Opportunity” under a Windows XP logo-inspired motif.

“My goal is always to inspire people as much as others have inspired me. I want other people to be able to have the same opportunity that I have by seeing my work, opening their minds, and maybe doing something way better than I’m doing at the moment,” Tchatchoua said backstage.

Other standouts included a hoodie/trench hybrid, a set of jacquard suits with the brand’s signature all-over dove patterns, and a green sequin bomber.

The majority of the pieces came with broad shoulders, which Tchatchoua said was inspired by the body shape of NBA players. He compared his runway debut to last week’s NBA draft day, as in both scenarios, “You work all your life to realize your dream.”

Spring 2024 put a big focus on accessories as well. Tchatchoua debuted the brand’s first line of bags, called “Attache,” inspired by his father’s old briefcase, and a footwear collaboration with J.M. Weston, where he put a personal spin on the derby triple sole, derby golf, and loafer 180. These styles came with soles in the brand’s signature color sky blue, and Swarovski crystals in decorative holes on uppers.

The show also showcased 3.Paradis’ collaborations with Rimowa, where the German brand’s suitcases were printed with dove motifs, and with Air Jordan, a cobranding jersey for Paris Saint-Germain football club.