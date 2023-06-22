Amiri Men’s Spring 2024

Guests arriving at Mike Amiri’s show in the Jardin des Plantes in Paris were greeted by waiters bearing trays of spritz — a welcome sight after a day that started with heavy rain and rapidly devolved into a logistical nightmare, as the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact worsened the city’s chronic traffic gridlock (seriously, those flying taxis can’t come soon enough).

The Los Angeles-based designer set up a bar next to the hothouse at the back of the popular public garden, and dotted typical French bistro tables and chairs around the set.

“We’ve been coming to Paris for so many years now and little by little, we’re kind of growing our presence here, so I also wanted to give a nod to the American and also the European synergies with this collection,” he said.

With its sorbet shades, the lineup melded the nostalgic spirit of the ‘50s with the loose fits of ‘90s skaters, though refined materials — including sequined bouclé, fuzzy tweed and braided leather — gave even casual looks an elevated feel.

Retro-style cropped jackets in picnic blanket checks contrasted with crisp suit jackets half-tucked into cummerbunds. They were paired with loose-fitting pants or pleated shorts, which are trending for next spring as a compromise between officewear and work-from-home sweatpants.

“I think it’s one thing about feeling comfortable, and there’s another conversation about looking comfortable, and those pleats kind of allow that romantic movement while you’re walking — especially if you’re filming in slo-mo,” the designer said jokingly.

Preening is not necessarily frowned upon in Amiri-world, and these looks were perfect for lounging in idyllic summer settings, whether a beach in Malibu or a hotel pool in Antibes. “My perspective is a California perspective and it’s a dreamland. It’s a place to escape,” he said.

Mission accomplished: For 15 minutes at least, the chaos of the city felt far, far away.