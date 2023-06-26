Bed J.W. Ford Men’s Spring 2024

“If I could, I would have done a whole collection like this,” joked Bed J.W. Ford designer Shinpei Yamagishi, pointing to a loose white tank top and striped boxer shorts.

As weather-appropriate as the outfit looked on a sweltering June morning, limiting himself to that would have been our loss, given the impeccable collection he presented for his on-schedule Parisian debut.

He titled it “Last Morning,” as a symbol of “that positive new feeling of waking up and spending a new day in Paris,” something he intends to do more regularly going forward.

Blended into this was his ongoing exploration of male elegance, this time centered around the cusp of adulthood, all limber sensuality and innocence. On full display was Yamagishi’s precise tailoring, as evidenced in the way he could play with layers without compromising the youthful slim line he intended.

Highlights included a lightweight double-breasted navy jacket with golden bottle-cap buttons; a roomy suit with the lightest hint of sparkle woven into the fabric; boxy cardigans with golden chain detailing, giving off a “little black jacket” vibe that hinted at Yamagishi’s desire to broaden the scope of what male elegance means, and, toward the end, a shirt and trouser combination cut from white poplin that hit the border between summer suit and pajama set.

As far as debuts go, this one felt as refreshing as a good night’s sleep.