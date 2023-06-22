Bianca Saunders Men’s Spring 2024

Bianca Saunders took to the Palais de Toyko for a presentation of her spring collection and her second collaboration with the sporty British men’s brand Farah. She took inspiration from the cool cotton and hopsack pieces in the Farah archive, and from the Jamaican musician and producer Lee “Scratch” Perry.

Models criss-crossed a stage that was set with giant images of brightly colored stones, flowers, a boulder, and a giant LP record — a reference to Perry’s eclectic style and love of bold tones.

Their look was fresh and laid-back, with a workwear twist. One model wore a tomato red top made of paper, while another breezed across the stage in a cobalt blue top and trousers. Another posed in a long, draped blue plaid shirt with one of Saunders’ signature tucks at the front and a X-shaped detail at the back.

The denim was terrific — structured but still lightweight. Saunders whipped the fabric into roomy trousers, slim workwear jackets with matching shorts, and oversized short-sleeve shirts with spread collars.

Another model was fully prepared for the heat of the Paris summer. He wore a delicate white tank top with an asymmetrical neckline, loose khaki trousers and an orange cummerbund — a squeeze of citrus freshness on a hot, humid day.