Burç Akyol RTW Spring 2024

The designer showcased his many draping, cutting and sewing talents with a unisex collection that had a whiff of — in his own words — “Oriental tragedy, which I have always found sexy.”

Burç Akyol RTW Spring 2024 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

In life there are optimists and then there’s Burç Akyol, whose ability to see sunshine on a muggy day when it’s drizzling (which it was during his show on Tuesday evening), is a rare quality.

He made it to the finals of this year’s LVMH Prize for Young Designers, but didn’t take home the big win. Last year his application for a spot on the Paris Fashion Week women’s calendar was rejected.

But the French-born Turkish designer refused to lose faith and instead forged ahead, securing a place on the city’s spring 2024 menswear calendar.

On Tuesday evening in a drizzly, open-air courtyard in Paris, he showcased his many draping, cutting and sewing talents with a unisex collection that had a whiff of — in his own words — “Oriental tragedy, which I have always found sexy.”

Tragic? Not really. Dramatic? Definitely.

Akyol decked his men and women in sheer knits, mousseline fabrics and curve-hugging shapes and sent them down a runway that was meant to mimic a desert with a sand colored carpet and gold metallic palms dotted between the guests’ benches.

He called it “Palm Gardens,” and it had an East-meets-West richness full of tailoring and draping, skills he forged at fashion school in Paris, and later at Christian Dior, Balenciaga and Esteban Cortázar.

Burç Akyol RTW Spring 2024
Highlights included a trench with an elegant wrap front, and luxurious folds of olive fabric spilling from the high waist of skinny, black flared trousers.

Sheer black, floor-length capes billowed behind bare shoulders, while long, dark veils were held in place by visors, adding a sporty edge to a Biblical silhouette.

Slinky, one-shoulder knits and lacy curve-hugging bodysuits and long, sheer dresses suited everyone. They were sensual, modern and infused with the spirit of a designer who is not so much seizing life by the throat as giving it a passionate hug.

