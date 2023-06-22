Denzilpatrick Men’s Spring 2024

Daniel Gayle presented a well-executed spring 2024 collection for Denzilpatrick, a brand he founded during the pandemic and is named after his Jamaican and Irish grandfathers.

The Peckham, South London-based designer built a playful and stylish wardrobe for travelers who are proud to celebrate their roots and embrace new ideas, just like the protagonist in Samuel Selvon’s “The Lonely Londoners,” the novel that inspired the collection.

“It’s a celebration of all things London. The prints, the eclectic colors, and cultural references clashing with one another, all those things in one big melting pot, but it’s also very much grounded in men’s sartorial dressing,” Gayle explained backstage.

Models carried suitcases big and small down the runway while wearing reimagined British classics, like beach-ready tank tops cut from shirting fabric with ruffle edges, trenches decorated with carnival embroideries created with reclaimed wood, double-breasted jackets in rich tones of putty and sienna, and quilted jackets covered with vibrant patterns by Caribbean print designer Althea McNish, who moved from Barbados to London in the ’50s, around the same time as his grandparents.

“At a time when everything was quite controlled, let’s call it very English, she came with this expressive wild sense of color, so I really want to bring a little of that for this collection. So here you have these recycled polyester and organic cotton jackets very much inspired by clashing colors,” he added.

A trained ballet dancer, Gayle got his baptism of color and expression at Jonathan Saunders. He later worked at Victoria Beckham, Phillip Lim, and Alexa Chung, and served as studio director at Kenzo until January 2022.