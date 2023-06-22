EgonLab Men’s Spring 2024

Models flashed the flesh in this collection filled with unconventional tailoring that was cut and draped to reveal bare backs, shoulders, and a host of firm pecs.

“We want to show the world that tailoring isn’t old-fashioned — and we’re not scared to show skin,” said designers Florentin Glémarec and Kévin Nompeix, who took their scissors to tuxedo jackets, pussy bow blouses and formal white shirts.

One jacket had a deep square neck, like something a Tudor queen would have worn, while a black sequin bodysuit with a cutout back had theatrical flair, in keeping with the duo’s love of drama.

The designers ditched the traditional shirt, and instead paired formal black trousers with off-the-shoulder, ballgown style tops, tanks, fluttery halterneck styles and formal white shirts with the arms lopped off.

In doing so they tapped into the season’s new minimalism where transparency is king, shirts are no longer essential, and toned flesh is the hot new accessory. Paris men’s designers are highlighting the body like never before, giving men the chance to show off just like their female counterparts.

At one point, the design duo put their scissors down and focused on more traditional silhouettes, including a cool lineup of low-slung bumster jeans — a nod to the late Lee Alexander McQueen. The jeans had an antique, washed-out finish which the designers said they created by layering Latex onto denim.

A host of fur chubbies and velvet jackets with fluffy collars counterbalanced all of those flesh-baring silhouettes, offering warmth for when those chillier summer days blow in.