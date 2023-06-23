Ungaro Men’s Spring 2024

Philippe Piaubert centered on what he does best for Ungaro this season, with signature comfy suiting and a plethora of colorful prints inspired by travel. For the second time, his chosen inspiration for the label’s men’s collection was Japan.

Woodblock prints and macro motifs were worked like watercolors seen through a prism, in colorways skewing from pastel lilac to the odd bright pop of orange or red on fluid shirts, canvas overshirts and occasionally, pants to match.

Pale blues and grays for tailored jackets, in flexible knit fabric or linen, provided a framework, with simple textured pieces or more statement looks like a graphic wave-like pattern worked tone-on-tone on a linen base. Pants were slightly cropped, with wider hips, done in earthy tones, and several had cargo pockets.

Gone were the logo-mania sportswear pieces that had crowded the collection in recent seasons, drawing attention away from the core esthetic the label has worked to establish, in favor of subtle references through butterfly prints evoking the brand’s emblem.