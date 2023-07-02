Ernest W. Baker RTW Spring 2024

Ernest W. Baker has always played with notions of cinema, but that went in a new direction for spring.

“This season we also looked at it with character development,” explained Reid Baker, one half of Ernest W. Baker’s design duo that also includes Ines Amorim. “So we did this almost fantasy holiday in the summer, in developing the characters and also the dress for that.”

The pair paid close attention to classic tailoring, including shorts, and fancied-up pool slides as accessories.

“Then, we looked at those elements that are experiences that you have on a holiday – so maybe it’s gazing up at the stars,” said Baker, adding there was a notion of fireworks, appearing as a gold-studded appliqué.

The holiday destination wasn’t set, but it hinted at Los Angeles — with a retro California vibe — and Portugal where the seasonal look book was shot.

This collection was infused with an Eighties color palette, such as bold pinks and purples. Black suiting fabric also revealed fine pinstripes in primary hues.

Fantasy comes in all guises, including a twin set in knit mohair featuring a spider-web motif created from gold-hued embroidery. Reptilian chic was expressed through a printed bouclé.

Baker and Amorim upcycled a transparent plastic sofa cover for a trench and vest. “It was really fun, because the brand’s origin has always been very much based around sofas — with a lot of fabrics and details we used having being from them,” said Baker.

This is Ernest W. Baker’s second season officially showing women’s wear, with seven looks, as the brand keeps building on its grandpa and grandma chic DNA.

Celebs are increasingly taking note of its imaginative, sartorial fashion, including Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh, who wore Ernest W. Baker to the Grammys last February.