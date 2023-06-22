Facetasm RTW Spring 2024

Hiromichi Ochiai continued his whimsical study of the fantasies of childhood, inspired by his 7-year-old son Shiro, watching him grow up, and looking toward his transition to adolescence. His imaginative stance, doubled with clever design details, summed up how the Japanese designer excels at injecting poetry into his streetwear-centric silhouettes.

The theme informed his naïve detailing and his choice of fabrics, from vividly striped ribbed knits — for an allover look or in the form of the knee-high socks styled with many of the designs — to plaid shirting that referenced teenage years to come.

Double denim was marked with a big polka-dot pattern and vivid paint splotches adorned layered looks in black or white.

Workwear jackets featured ruffle-edged appliqué stripes in a multitude of shades, a technique reprised down the sides of wide pants and breezy shorts. Elsewhere, the ruffles gained in volume, seeming to veer in all directions. Pleated chiffon layers in vivid hues trailed vaporously behind his cute denim overalls, for example. “Like emotions, you can’t direct them,” said Ochiai through an interpreter after the show.