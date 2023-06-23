×
Today's Digital Daily

Fursac Men’s Spring 2024

Gauthier Borsarello reinterpreted the sailor’s wardrobe in a crisp collection designed to last.

Fursac Men’s Spring 2024 Courtesy of Fursac

Gauthier Borsarello continues to flex his creative muscles at Fursac, where he has decided each season to travel to a different part of France for inspiration — contrasting his chosen region with the updated suiting he imagines on the quintessential Parisian, this season working double-breasted in a pastel blue or lemon yellow alongside more classic hues. After hitting the Alps for fall, next stop, Brittany, from whence his ancestors hail.

Cue sailor striped polo necks, caps, sailing jackets and cotton suiting with rope and knot prints…and a kilt, updated for the contemporary wardrobe — all done in crisp, unbleached fabrics that are part of the design stance Borsarello is honing for the accessible luxury label, part of the SMCP stable.

“I don’t like clothes that are already aged on the hanger,” said Borsarello, who wants his designs to look like “new money.”

He elaborated, “I like thinking of clothes that will take on their own patina, when they mold around you,” he explained, referencing photos of stars of the past who would be seen wearing the same pieces in photos taken decades apart.

His ambition, he said, is that Fursac pieces bought now will accompany their wearer for many years to come.

Style-wise, his wardrobe riffed on ‘60s and ‘80s references, mainly sourced from his personal, extensive archive of vintage pieces. “For me, those were the best years for the French wardrobe, after being too boring and before becoming too Americanized,” he explained. There was a sense of fun to the collection that was infectious, stopping it just short of being too squeaky clean.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

