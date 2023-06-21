Georges Wendell RTW Spring 2024

With his habitual irreverence, Pierre Kaczmarek wanted to play with the notion of what it means to succeed or to lose, and used golf as his conduit, inspired by a documentary about infamous French golfer Jean Van de Velde, who in 1999 — the same year the youthful designer was born — beat significant odds to almost win the British Open, before losing at the last moment. “He was a real loser,” said Kaczmarek. “It was a bit like a metaphor for my life,” he added, without further elaboration.

As well as the presentation’s setting, an indoor mini-golf course, the sporting references were knocked home through one of the season’s collaborations, which saw Kaczmarek twist sporting attire from Adidas in a capsule lineup, each piece autographed by hand, including a skirt with his signature “W”-shaped zigzag hem.

Elsewhere, he offered up logo pajamas, slouchy linen suiting adorned with origami butterflies made from banknotes, and even a pink and lilac wrap skirt printed with a giant dollar bill.

While Kaczmarek started his label with men’s, he continues to expand his selection for Mrs. Wendell — now accounting for more than half the brand’s sales, he said — and visually, it was the skimpy pieces in the ironic lineup that attracted the eye as his models teed off in a setting as kitsch as the collection itself.

Dresses, skirts and blouses in all-over lace or floral chiffon left little to the imagination, tied with ribbons across the chest or down the sides. Candy=pink pinstripes, meanwhile, became pleated miniskirts, paired with matching shirts, perhaps borrowed from Monsieur’s wardrobe.