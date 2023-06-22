×
Hed Mayner Men’s Spring 2024

The designer presented a combination of something old and something new, to fresh effect.

Hed Mayner RTW Spring 2024

For spring, Hed Mayner presented something old and something new, often winding them into the same garment for a fresh, elegant effect.

“This season we started by taking classic elements from the men’s wardrobe — familiar, almost boring, everyday pieces like the classics, the blazer, trousers, trench coat, pullover — and transformed them completely, to give them this kind of excitement,” explained Mayner.

That he did bring. There is a simultaneously known and unknown spirit in this fashion, where the designer takes a cue from classic British tailoring fabrics, such as cotton poplin, gaberdine, seersucker and mohair, but twists them in various ways. Lurex threads help give a wrinkled effect in the texture-rich materials he uses.

“We work a lot with fabrics that have a memory,” said Mayner. They also were chosen in lighter neutral tones than in the past.

He joined two jackets with glue, foil-bonded suiting and stitches together two shirts, resulting in new, often voluminous, shapes and sway to the clothing.

Layers abounded, with a jacket lined with another jacket. Trousers came baggy, with pockets and pleating in the front, eschewing tradition.

Mayner explained he was “playing with this memory of that masculinity [of yesteryear], but removes the status from it — all the codes, the elements.”

Instead, he aimed to create a “blurred, new personality. The attitude is already imposed on the garment, even when it’s on the hanger.”

