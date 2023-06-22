Hed Mayner Men’s Spring 2024

For spring, Hed Mayner presented something old and something new, often winding them into the same garment for a fresh, elegant effect.

“This season we started by taking classic elements from the men’s wardrobe — familiar, almost boring, everyday pieces like the classics, the blazer, trousers, trench coat, pullover — and transformed them completely, to give them this kind of excitement,” explained Mayner.

That he did bring. There is a simultaneously known and unknown spirit in this fashion, where the designer takes a cue from classic British tailoring fabrics, such as cotton poplin, gaberdine, seersucker and mohair, but twists them in various ways. Lurex threads help give a wrinkled effect in the texture-rich materials he uses.

“We work a lot with fabrics that have a memory,” said Mayner. They also were chosen in lighter neutral tones than in the past.

He joined two jackets with glue, foil-bonded suiting and stitches together two shirts, resulting in new, often voluminous, shapes and sway to the clothing.

Layers abounded, with a jacket lined with another jacket. Trousers came baggy, with pockets and pleating in the front, eschewing tradition.

Mayner explained he was “playing with this memory of that masculinity [of yesteryear], but removes the status from it — all the codes, the elements.”

Instead, he aimed to create a “blurred, new personality. The attitude is already imposed on the garment, even when it’s on the hanger.”