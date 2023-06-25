Hermès Men’s Spring 2024

“Men have nice legs, too, so why not?” said Véronique Nichanian of her decision to roll with the spring trends and dress the Hermès models in leather or cotton short shorts. “It’s interesting for me to look at the crossover, and to offer more feminine looks for men.”

The Hermès menswear artistic director even blurs the lines with her own wardrobe. On show day she was looking chic in a military-style shirt the color of café au lait, white jeans, and flat leather sandals. It was an outfit one of her models could have worn.

Nichanian dressed her men in similarly cool summer outfits — crinkly shirts, wide-leg trousers cuffed at the ankle, and flat closed-toe sandals with buckles and nubby soles.

One white jacket was lightweight to the point of being transparent, while printed silk shirts fluttered gently as models made their way down the grand, sunlit runway inside the stiflingly hot Palais d’Iéna.

Colors were pale, gentle, and earthy: ice white for a cropped leather jacket; mocha for a trench, and an anorak that was greenish and iridescent like a jewel beetle’s wings.

Shorts came in cotton poplin, technical mesh, lambskin and calfskin. Nichanian paired them with striped shirts and cotton jackets, or with technical hoodie tops and chunky sandals for sporty types who aren’t afraid to show off some leg.