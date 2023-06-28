Honor the Gift RTW Spring 2024

It’s not nostalgic, but Honor the Gift looked to historical garments for inspiration for its latest co-ed contemporary collection, titled “Force of Change.”

This season, designer and NBA star Russell Westbrook had fun with denim. A diamond-shaped pattern repeated on pants and utilitarian zip jackets for men; a unique stretch waffle weave added texture to straight-cut jeans and jackets for women. Westbrook said his team found the textile in China, where the line is produced, and he was immediately obsessed with it. He also externalized the seams and left them undone on these pieces for a twist, moving them into trouser territory.

Graphic slogan tees are a foundation item, and he continued here with several options this season on the theme of family roots, added plenty of coordinate sets, plus basketball jerseys harking back to the early ’80s rap scene with Run DMC as inspiration. Soft cardigans for men and rugby shirts for women had a collegiate feel, while pajama sets had a bold paisley print.

Menswear took more risks this season, in bright knit coordinates, striped drawstring pants and a floral print denim with a ’70s vibe. Button down shirts had a ’50s feel, and other pieces pulled from workwear and had slight western details.

To say his references were all over the place is not a bad thing for Westbrook. He visited the national Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., for the first time and came away with ideas that pulled from historical figures, but he’s era agnostic. Nothing felt dated.

The collection “is built around heritage tradition. I looked back at African American history and lines and silhouettes,” he said. “But then I’m also into jazz and Motown, and big into leaders who have changed our community — [Barack] Obama, Martin Luther King — and I kind of used all of that. It’s a combination of a little bit retro and a little bit heritage.”

He honed these into an extensive collection that had something for everyone, in line with the ethos of the brand that Westbrook wants to position at an accessible price point. It has been a hit with buyers so far, in 390 doors worldwide, and one standalone retail store in Los Angeles.

The collection is roughly 70 percent men’s and 30 percent women’s, and he is working on expanding the women’s offering as he finds his footing in the category.

Westbrook was adamant that this is not a vanity line and he is involved in the design process, as well as expanding the business. “I’m very passionate about and it’s something I plan to transition to when I’m done playing,” he said of life after his basketball career. “We are evolving and trying to find our niche, figure out what works and make sure we build our own brand.”