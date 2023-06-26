×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: June 26, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

See More of Pregnant Rihanna in Louis Vuitton’s New Campaign

Business

Harry Styles’ Pleasing Names First CEO

Fashion

Sacai Men’s Spring and Women’s Resort 2024

Isabel Marant Men’s Spring 2024

The star of this show was a pink and white fuzzy sweater with an abstract angel wing design, ideal for Marant's sophisticated hippies.

View Gallery 18 Photos
View Gallery 18 Photos
Isabel Marant Men's Spring 2024 Courtesy of Isabel Marant

The collection was all about elevation, and working more traditional tailoring into Isabel Marant’s bright, bohemian lineup.

Cue a fuzzy yellow mohair sweater worn with tailored, wide-leg gray trousers; a chunky white hoodie layered under a black topcoat, and a long and billowy classic trench teamed with bleached-out, wide-leg jeans.

Kim Bekker, the brand’s creative director, described the collection as “cool, at ease and pure.”

Color, and pattern, continued to play a starring role. The label is famous for dressing men in bright, offbeat colors, and this season was no exception.

The season’s palette was fruity: lemon yellow for a bomber jacket; raspberry for a denim funnel-neck top with an ’80s vibe, and banana (with flecks of brown) for a textured knit, which the designer paired with denim workwear pants.

The painterly, tribal and pixelated prints took in all of these colors — and then some. A bright blue pixelation pattern with jagged edges repeated over a white sweater, while a blurry purple and blue tie-dye pattern spilled over a hoodie and a pair of roomy shorts.

The star of the show was a pink and white fuzzy sweater with an abstract angel wing design that was done in bright red, purple and yellow. Worn with a pair of optic white jeans it was perfect for Marant’s sophisticated hippies.

Collection Gallery 18 Photos
Isabel-Marant-Men-Spring-2024
Isabel-Marant-Men-Spring-2024
Isabel-Marant-Men-Spring-2024
View Gallery

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad