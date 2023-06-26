Isabel Marant Men’s Spring 2024

The collection was all about elevation, and working more traditional tailoring into Isabel Marant’s bright, bohemian lineup.

Cue a fuzzy yellow mohair sweater worn with tailored, wide-leg gray trousers; a chunky white hoodie layered under a black topcoat, and a long and billowy classic trench teamed with bleached-out, wide-leg jeans.

Kim Bekker, the brand’s creative director, described the collection as “cool, at ease and pure.”

Color, and pattern, continued to play a starring role. The label is famous for dressing men in bright, offbeat colors, and this season was no exception.

The season’s palette was fruity: lemon yellow for a bomber jacket; raspberry for a denim funnel-neck top with an ’80s vibe, and banana (with flecks of brown) for a textured knit, which the designer paired with denim workwear pants.

The painterly, tribal and pixelated prints took in all of these colors — and then some. A bright blue pixelation pattern with jagged edges repeated over a white sweater, while a blurry purple and blue tie-dye pattern spilled over a hoodie and a pair of roomy shorts.

The star of the show was a pink and white fuzzy sweater with an abstract angel wing design that was done in bright red, purple and yellow. Worn with a pair of optic white jeans it was perfect for Marant’s sophisticated hippies.