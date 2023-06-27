Lazoschmidl Men’s Spring 2024

Laszoschmidl is taking a romp in the uncanny valley.

For its latest collection, the Swedish-German conceptual clubwear brand took inspiration from AI renderings of a gay summer holiday. The artificial artist turned out a Tamara de Lempicka-style series of chiseled men sunbathing, hiking, swimming or frolicking poolside.

Design duo Josef Lazo and Andreas Schmidl turned the renderings into IRL wear with surreal touches. Models wore ice blue contact lenses with microscopic pupils, making them eerily unhuman. They played on the color scheme of the art in rose pinks, sky blue and juicy tangerine. Many pieces were barely there. Tanks wrapped around the upper arm and shoulder, harness-style, leaving an open back, while they had a selection of tight Speedo-style swim trunks and bikini bottoms.

In the name of sustainability they repurposed bomber jackets and chopped the sleeves for a cropped look, as well as jeans that were used as part of a one-piece short that folds down to reveal colored undergarments. Other colors were softer, such as pale yellow.

The resurrected a knit pattern last used in 2018, and used it on bright tangerine short coordinates. The color punctuated the collection, which was predominantly pastels. Another tricot short-and-shirt set had a sporty air for the tennis set, while the sole blazer was seersucker. Clear ponchos left little to the imagination, which works if you are in a sudden downpour, or drenched in sweat as if in a club.

They have been increasingly playing with AI each season, first with graphic design and now conceptualizing the entire collection. It’s mostly Schmidl’s doing, and he created a graphic novel titled “Salmon in the Hand” to place on guest’s seats. It’s as good as one in the bush.