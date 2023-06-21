×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: June 21, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Christopher Kane Shutters Namesake Company

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2024

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Vans Launching New Premium Label in Paris

Li-Ning RTW Spring 2024

The Chinese sportswear giant brought rounds of performances for its Paris runway return after three years at Centre Pompidou.

View Gallery 36 Photos
View Gallery 36 Photos
Li-Ning RTW Spring 2024 Courtesy of Li-Ning

Li-Ning’s Paris runway return after three years was packed with dances, raps, digital arts, and a spring 2024 collection with a diverse offering. It signaled the Chinese sportswear giant’s ambition for raising awareness on a world stage coming out of the pandemic.

Upon arrival at Centre Pompidou, guests were greeted with a large-scale cubical video installation by Chinese artist Yuan Gao. An energetic dance performance by the American dance crew The Kinjaz took place before the collection was revealed in a red light-lit show space, designed by artist Oscar Wang.

The spring 2024 collection itself, titled “My-verse,” a spin on the concept of metaverse, offered a mix of the brand’s different lines. Some are from the Kong Fu line, inspired by Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan movies, some are a preview of its upcoming collaboration with psychedelic-pop artist Steven Harrington, and some are reimagined archive classics.

Other standouts included a coat covered with a collage of the Beijing and Hong Kong cityscapes at night, a nod to Wang’s upbringing, a see-through suit that screamed “American Psycho,” puckered knit flares, and the bouncy inflatable shoe style called Titan Flow.

The show finale ended with a surprise performance by American rapper Kiari Kendrell Cephus, aka Offset. 

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad