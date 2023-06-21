Li-Ning RTW Spring 2024

Li-Ning’s Paris runway return after three years was packed with dances, raps, digital arts, and a spring 2024 collection with a diverse offering. It signaled the Chinese sportswear giant’s ambition for raising awareness on a world stage coming out of the pandemic.

Upon arrival at Centre Pompidou, guests were greeted with a large-scale cubical video installation by Chinese artist Yuan Gao. An energetic dance performance by the American dance crew The Kinjaz took place before the collection was revealed in a red light-lit show space, designed by artist Oscar Wang.

The spring 2024 collection itself, titled “My-verse,” a spin on the concept of metaverse, offered a mix of the brand’s different lines. Some are from the Kong Fu line, inspired by Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan movies, some are a preview of its upcoming collaboration with psychedelic-pop artist Steven Harrington, and some are reimagined archive classics.

Other standouts included a coat covered with a collage of the Beijing and Hong Kong cityscapes at night, a nod to Wang’s upbringing, a see-through suit that screamed “American Psycho,” puckered knit flares, and the bouncy inflatable shoe style called Titan Flow.

The show finale ended with a surprise performance by American rapper Kiari Kendrell Cephus, aka Offset.