Ouest Paris Men’s Spring 2024

Go Ouest young man. And then throw a party.

That was the theme of designer Arthur Robert’s latest collection, an early morning techno thump-thump celebrating his third collection, with models jamming out on an elevated stage as if they’d been up all night.

Robert was dreaming of escape from the pressures of city life, envisioning a rave in the mountains. He mined vacation codes, and camping cues were on display with an oversized, swaddling puffer scarf taken to its existential pinnacle. “It’s like dancing with a sleeping bag,” said Robert.

Adding to the tactile nature of the collection, he worked with ripstop nylon to create playful, transparent cargo shorts and coats.

The French brand has found its fashion footing with DTC sales in the U.S. and retailers in Japan. Robert said that customers in those markets are more daring than he anticipated, and he has been able to take more risks with this collection. Hence the see-through and leopard print shorts.

Chaps detailing from past seasons held the through line for his signature western-style touches, and the brand’s bestselling double-riveted denim jacket was updated in a new wash with color gradients from deep blue to cream, paired with the label’s “hero-item” in a front-paneled trouser.

He used dip dye in brighter colors on T-shirts, including fuchsia pinks and pale blues, and tie-dyes to create a mottled treatment on some denim styles.

Metallics were another key point this season, in jean-cut trousers, shorts and shoulder bags, while crinkled patent leather work shirts and trousers gave a tangible jolt of nightlife vibe to the collection.

On his third outing, Robert is traveling in the right direction.