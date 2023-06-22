Rains RTW Spring 2024

Danish outerwear label Rains couldn’t have planned their spring 2024 show in Paris better if they tried as the day kicked off with heavy downpours that saw guests navigating growing puddles and the traffic jams created by the Climate Summit.

Titled “Drenched,” the collection was about doubling down on the brand’s origins as rainwear, said head of design Tanne Vinter after the show. “We really wanted to show something pure and very honest, that felt spot on brand. Everyone is busy creating a lot of noise and for us, we wanted to really lean into who we are,” she said.

That said, she didn’t just serve up their signature polyurethane raincoats and call it a day. Those were there, of course, in oversized proportions and layered in monochrome monastic silhouettes.

“I wanted to challenge the classic surface of P.U. that is often smooth by creating textures and structures for it,” she continued. Cue material evolutions that saw it become paper-thin or liquid-looking for floaty overcoats and crisp sleeveless vests, opulent ruched looks or glossy puffy ponchos.

There was also laser-cutting, although Vinter said these designs would be showpieces only. “The interesting thing about them is that if you actually stand still, water rains down and [the item] is waterproof,” she said, joking that if the wearer moved, she could made no such guarantees.

A closer look also revealed smart practical updates, like fastenings that allowed for a backpack under the shoulder vent keeping the coat’s lines sleek and the contents presumably even better protected. Last season’s collaboration with Germany-based 3D footwear specialist Zellerfeld continued in new colorways, with orders on the fall’s designs made available after the show.