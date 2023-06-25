RTA Men’s Resort and Spring 2024

Robert Liptak continues to assert his new vision as creative director of RTA, rolling out sportier oversized silhouettes and statement streetwear, building the label’s narrative and taking it to new territories.

Echoing his women’s resort collection, he began with the story of a road trip across America. Relief map motifs formed the patterns on shirts, done in monochrome or in shades of teal and tan. Denim was worn wide, with distressed details and distinctive belt stitching, continuing the brand’s elevation under Liptak, who joined RTA last September after working as senior designer for women’s ready-to-wear at Tom Ford.

His world flags — subtly interspersed with one imagined for the brand itself, were it a country — decorated a brightly hued jacquard overshirt. Other pieces veered more to performance wear fit for life on the road, with reflective stripes marked with the brand’s logo and items like a bucket hat and cargo pants that transformed into shorts, all given Liptak’s luxury spin.

Moving into spring, the journey became a memory, turning into an allover polaroid print done in faded hues on silk or printed onto denim. Simple jersey pieces had a transparent pocket for a photo. Quirky knit shorts and tops were given an argyle pattern in a murky kiwi green, and there were white leather flares or shorts, and a vest, done in green, backed with silk for the comfort factor. Frayed side seams added interest to the silhouette on another pair of flares, this time in distressed denim.