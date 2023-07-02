Sankuanz RTW Spring 2024

Shangguan Zhe presented an elegant, highly wearable collection mixing men’s wear and women’s wear in equal measure, and that balanced streetstyle with elevated fashion.

The designer took a cue from artist Amanda BA, transposing her bold paintings into prints on the fabrics he fashioned for Sankuanz’s spring line.

“Her work has a lot of strong female images, which aligns with the brand image,” said Zhe, adding the artist sometimes uses a dagger detail, for instance, which has also appeared in his fashion and accessories.

Amanda BA’s print of a dog shows up on a black-and-gray T-shirt overlayed with an oversized camo jacket and paired with a washed gray denim skirt. Dog images also decorate a beige denim jacket-trouser combination.

Counterbalancing the serious vibe is a selection of garments including sweatshirts decorated with illustrated characters — think pink bunny and green frog. A beige T-shirt reading “Love & Peace” features such creatures, and plush belt accessories echo that theme.

Zhe splashes out more purple and other pastel colors in this lineup, which has a less polarized offer of streetwear and high fashion. Instead, they’re more blended, as in the purple, slightly frayed T-shirt with an Amanda BA print of a woman worn with a similarly hued wrap-around skirt — good for day or night. Ditto for the wide, finely tailored thistle-colored jacket covering a bluish-purple bandeau and matching flowing skirt.