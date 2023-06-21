Solid Homme Men’s Spring 2024

Solid is as Solid does. For the South Korean label, designer Woo Young Mi once again offered a strong collection of elevated contemporary streetwear that walked the line between comfortable silhouettes, clever craftsmanship and street appeal.

Baby blues — on leather and several standout pale denim pieces — and warm lilac touches lent a sense of calm to the collection, and design details like zip panels that widened the lines of pants and baggy Bermudas added interest.

Boxy, dropped shoulder shirts, jackets, bombers and performance jackets were layered on and accessorized with ties that paid lip service to office wear, while belt bags accentuated the waist in a nod to gorpcore and embroideries had a touch of the preppy about them.

The metaphors may have been mixed, but they worked together, and there was much in this wearable lineup to grab and go.