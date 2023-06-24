Steven Passaro RTW Spring 2023

×
Steven Passaro wanted to push the boundaries of fashion as a form of self-expression.

Steven Passaro RTW Spring 2024 Courtesy of Steven Passaro

Steven Passaro’s spring collection started with a feeling of frustration, of wanting to delve even deeper into his exploration of self-expression.

Introducing his first pieces for women, he expanded on his tailored universe created with the help of 3D technology, which is one of the designer’s hallmarks, used — for one — to improve the sustainability footprint of his collections by reducing the need for prototyping.

His delicate, pared back wardrobe of multiple layers, symbolizing the numerous facets of the personality, was designed to transition from casual to formal, with precisely cut shorts and crisp white shirts with original details intermingling with twists on more traditional silhouettes. Prints in red and black on a pure white background evoked abstract swirls of smoke, while contrasting seam details, subtle pearl embroideries and 3D pleated ruffles highlighted the body on pieces designed for both men and women.

In the background of his presentation at the Palais de Tokyo, where Passaro is part of the Sphere showroom, a screen showed avatars of the couture pieces in the collection, which had been developed with the help of virtualization technology in a partnership with Style3D, evoking the possibilities that technology opens up for fashion designers. On the runway, their physical manifestations brought the notion to life.

