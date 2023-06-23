×
Sulvam RTW Spring 2024

Exploring dichotomies between formal wear and everyday attire, Teppei Fujita sought to represent a lifestyle that appeals.

Sulvam RTW Spring 2024 Courtesy of Sulvam

Sulvam’s Teppei Fujita continued to explore the notion of barriers in fashion, questioning the traditional divergence of formal wear and everyday attire. His designs were informed by observing how people dress on the streets of Paris — where he staged a runway presentation outside his Marais studio as onlookers walked by — and his Japanese heritage and its oft-times more traditional approach.

“Here, fashion is something that is part of living, it’s a lifestyle,” Fujita observed backstage after the show, speaking through an interpreter. “If fashion’s only for rich people, it will disappear.”

Dress shirts, tailored by hand in the Paris atelier, were given elongated silhouettes and a crumpled, lived-in look, while slouchy suiting was relaxed further by way of Fujita’s signature enlarged pockets and thread fringing details that swayed.

Sweater and jacket sleeves hung free, his models’ bare arms emerging beneath them. Seams on denim and elongated tailoring were ever so slightly offset, while sarouel pants in a crumpled check fabric hung super-low at the crotch. Sportier pieces were embroidered with a tone-on-tone motif interweaving flowers and a subtle treble clef motif or, on a more personal note, with a statement biker-style jacket reprising the designer’s graphic dragon tattoos over its shoulders.

Fujita seeks not to deliver a specific message with his designs, he said, more to seize the zeitgeist and offer clothes that real people will want to wear.

