Carlos Campos Men's Spring 2019

Carlos Campos’ spring collection was a return to the brand’s original DNA, embracing clean tailoring, graphic elements and architectural influences with his usual classic Latin twist.

“As every season goes by, it’s good to remind yourself of who you really are,” said Campos backstage, as an array of tailored coats, high-waisted ultrafitted trousers (some with plackets turned inside-out intentionally in the front) in a washed-out color palette of creams, nude tones and even bright amarillo yellows provided the elegant clean contrast for most of the color-blocked items.

His brand name, written in the traditional “Coca-Cola” font on shirts, provided a fun twist to the more sportswear-driven pieces.

While using literal references can sometimes end up in the costume realm, it was refreshing to see how Campos again embraced the aesthetic for which he is known.