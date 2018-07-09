David Hart Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

David Hart recently watched “All the President’s Men” again and it influenced his spring collection, which had a decidedly Seventies vibe.

“I’m exploring the Watergate scandal,” he said. “I love how journalism took that whole thing down.”

That translated into ultrawide lapels, exaggerated shirt collars and roomier proportions in the tailored clothing. The same sensibility showed up in the eveningwear, which featured playful jacquards and peak lapels embellished with velvet ribbing, another classic from that period.

The standout included the assortment of knit polos in lively colorblocking, some paired with pastel-colored short-shorts and neon knee socks — a trend that emerged in the streets of Europe during the just completed spring season.

Hart got a little help this season from Italian fabric house Albini, which produced the shirts, and Christian Louboutin, which provided the footwear.

While Hart’s designs can at times be a bit visually overwhelming, his sartorial abilities allow him to create strong stand-alone pieces.