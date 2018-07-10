Galleries

Collection

This season, Descendant of Thieves creative director Matteo Maniatty took a trip to Tulum and Riviera Maya as inspiration for his spring collection.

The casually skewed lineup included Day of the Dead skeleton prints, Mayan serpents and Christian motifs on an array of breezy shorts, lightweight shirts, pants and jackets. Silhouettes were more generous than in past seasons, as seen in a pair of pink shorts that hung more effortlessly off the body or an oversize yellow raincoat.

Maniatty also introduced swimwear in a variety of eye-catching prints.

The designer collaborated with Normal Objects on “Dumb Watches” for the presentation. “It’s the opposite of a smartwatch,” Maniatty said of the limited-edition collection, which doesn’t actually display the time but is intended more as a statement about today’s digitally connected lives.