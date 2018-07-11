Head of State Men's Spring 2019

For his first runway show, Nigerian-born designer Taofeek Abijako, took inspiration from Afrofuturism and paraded a lineup with a distinct Seventies feel.

Cue an array of high-waisted cropped and flared pants, fitted sweatshirts and message T-shirts.

The standouts were the flared pants, worn with matching boots, which gave it a New York Seventies vibe.

Head of State is now part of Groupe, a distribution umbrella formed by James and Gwendolyn Jurney of Seize sur Vingt, which manages and nurtures independent designers and brands. Abijako was the first brand chosen, allowing him to focus strictly on creating the collection while Groupe provides the funding for samples and production.