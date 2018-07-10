Ovadia & Sons Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

With New York Fashion Week: Men’s in transition, there are a handful of brands that have managed to navigate the environment successfully. Ovadia & Sons is one of them.

Always trend-right, Ariel and Shimon Ovadia have taken their successful retail approach to the next level by adding a drop system to continually refresh the offering.

“We’re doing continuous drops of capsules to have something new for the retailers,” Shimon Ovadia said.

So in addition to its core spring assortment of tie-dye hoodies, cargo utility vests and pants — and a healthy dose of track pants — the twins showed a series of collaborations and drops.

The most prominent one was with Sixties illustrator Stanley Mouse of Grateful Dead fame, who created some unique graphics, including a skeleton on a surfboard that appeared on a sequined printed bomber jacket and several T-shirts. Other Mouse graphics showed up on the backs of leather bombers and other pieces.

While the Mouse collaboration is part of the main collection, the Ovadias showed two separate drops: one with Bob Marley and the other with Bruce Lee. The Bruce Lee capsule included an assortment of pieces sporting the martial arts king’s likeness on T-shirts and jackets. Ditto for the Bob Marley drop.

Swimwear in shorter, boxy cuts — á la Fifties running shorts — were new this season, as was a collection of bags with Porter that Ovadia & Sons reimagined in the brand’s trademark satin fabric blended with ripstop and nylon.

A nicely tailored windowpane suit and a traditional topcoat were also part of the mix. They were reminiscent of the brand’s beginnings in clothing and were a refreshing reminder that among all the trends, cargo pockets and prints, when the Ovadia twins go back to their roots, the results feel the most authentic.