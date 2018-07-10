Taakk Collection Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Yosuke Demukai has a way with textiles. The Japanese designer, who started Taakk six years ago, develops all of his own fabrics and for spring, he was influenced by what he sees every day. This translated into nylon pants and T-shirts covered in a print of a sunset he sees in from his studio window, jacquard overalls and pants that looked like denim — he bleached and overdyed the fabric for a different effect — and water-repellent organza parkas. One of the most interesting pieces were tracksuits that appeared as if they were leather, but were actually made from a coated knit.

It was lots of new ideas, but the collection lacked a cohesive statement.