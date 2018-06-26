Alanui Men's Spring 2019

For spring, Alanui, the luxury cashmere brand known for its unisex oversize, buttonless cardigans embellished with patterns, is introducing its first full collection for men. This comes after a small selection of pieces specifically created for guys was added to the brand’s lineup for fall 2018.

“It’s focused on knitwear but also denim wear,” explained Carlotta Oddi, who started Alanui with her brother Nicolò. “The inspiration for the spring men’s collection and resort is a road trip in New Mexico, from Albuquerque to Santa Fe, passing by the Turquoise Trail and Taos, with different amazing colors — from the colors of the pueblos to the colors of Northwest blankets and landscapes.”

To see the resort looks, click here.

Standout pieces include jackets in Japanese denim with a back panel featuring a colorful landscape knitted in cashmere; the baja hoodies in 50 percent cashmere, 50 percent cotton, and knitwear track pants in a cotton and cashmere mix with jacquard detailing along the sides.

The resort collection springs organically out of the men’s capsule, made of Alanui’s Navaho-inspired “icon” sweater and a longer buttoned cardigan. Naturally, such models remain at the heart of the spring offer.