MYAR Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Andrea Rosso’s Myar army uniform upcycling label focused on the color khaki, and specifically the reworking and melding of Indian and British military outfits and references. These were often decorated and elevated with multihued striped tape, as well as woodblock printing and tie-dye methods traditional to India resulting in fun, eye-catching effects.

The collection was fresh and included the short blue jacket ornamented with red-and-yellow tape and the hooded jackets that were spliced then reconstituted as dual-colored.

Myar is collaborating again with Superga on high- and low-top sneakers and has linked up with Superduper Hats to top off looks.

Sustainable, customized and collaborative, this line of staples is very much of today.