Pringle of Scotland Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Pringle of Scotland focused on street luxe pieces with a sporty edge and a whiff of the Eighties in colors and patterns. The in-house team worked the Pringle argyle pattern into pieces including baby blue and yellow sweaters, and solid tracksuit bottoms or waxed cotton raincoats, both with the signature diamond shapes running down the sides. Those diamonds also appeared in a graphic V-shaped pattern across the front of another sweater.

The team tapped into the logo trend, too, putting the Pringle lion on a nubby blue knit with yarns that looked as if they’d been tie-dyed, while a blue sweatshirt had naif white lettering and stitched patterns inspired by branding from the Pringle archive. At the other end of the spectrum were the luxe pieces, including a big navy cashmere hoodie with a white diamond bearing the brand’s name at the center. There was also a gray hoodie fit for living in 24/7, and a cream cotton option with tone-on-tone Pringle lettering.

Outerwear included a cushy, reversible knit jacket with a shadow 3-D diamond pattern repeating across the back. An orange woven jacket had detachable sleeves and turned into a gilet for warmer nights.