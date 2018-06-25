The real coup in this highly innovative and versatile Nineties-infused collection was in the pieces sporting iconic images by Seattle photographer Charles Peterson, which should set the tills ringing.

Dreaming up unusual placements, such as on the hoods of jackets, Takahiro Miyashita incorporated powerful shots of indie icons including Kurt Cobain, Courtney Love and Kim Gordon throughout the collection.

A Peter Pan storyline also ran through, themed around the concept of youth having no age. The designer collaborated with the son of a friend, a nine-year-old boy named Oscar, with whom he shared a creative connection despite their generation gap. It produced some delightful pieces including a navy anorak speckled with a constellation of stars and musical notes and floating words nodding to the lyrics of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity.”

On the line’s “180 Degree” shirting capsule, meanwhile, a range of grunge-inspired checked shirts with Peterson’s prints can be worn front and back and be flipped inside out, with some sporting plain black gilets that can be worn over or under.

Other highlights included super-long pajama pants in striped shirting fabrics; a series of printed T-shirts and hoodies, including cool striped versions, and a capsule of one-of-a-kind bombers crafted from vintage American quilts from the late 18th and early 19th centuries — another compelling tribute to America.