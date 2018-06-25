Unravel Men's Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Experimenting with volume this season, Ben Taverniti tapped into the Nineties, skater-dude aesthetic, complete with trailing lanyards and belts. The focus was on layered monochromatic silhouettes with drawstring details and hybrid pieces.

Among the highlights was a cherry-red pairing of an extra long-and-lean knit sweater and utility trousers, with the pants pushed upward to create volume, worn with the season’s de rigueur chunky sneakers.

Another key look layered a hoodie with the sleeves slashed off at the elbow and a long-sleeve, raw-hemmed top with shorts and leggings. The two-for-one bottoms concept was revisited on the track pant worn under extra large, extra ripped denim cut-offs.

The palette mixed sports-utility grays and primary colors with khaki and safety orange.

The designer for his women’s resort collection channeled the upbeat sporty fashion vibe of the summer issues of Nineties fashion magazines, again working total-look outfits in deep monochromatic colors.

He used membrane fabrics and drawstrings to add volume, mixing silks, leathers and French terry.

Highlights included a fresh blue pleated bustier dress in a silk polyester and a hybrid track jacket fused with a blazer with drawstrings, offset by a cut-off hood.