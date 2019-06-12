Canali Men's Spring 2020

As many other brands focus on formalwear, Canali is evolving its aesthetic to meet the needs of contemporary times and younger generations. The brand revisited its suits, which came with more deconstructed, softer silhouettes, crafted from both classic sartorial fabrics and highly comfortable jerseys. Separates styled with a tonal palette included striped and checkered blazers matched with polo shirts and shorts, while knitted sweaters were peppered with slightly squared necklines. A sporty vibe was introduced with color-blocked Windbreakers, while bombers mixing tailoring fabrics and suede, as well as the chic safari jackets, combined Canali’s tailoring elegance with an urban appeal.