MSGM Men's Spring 2020

Massimo Giorgetti was born in Rimini by the water, an element that deeply influenced his aesthetic — lively, relaxed and injected with a positive vibe. In keeping with his roots, a summer by the sea was more or less the theme of his spring show, which marked the 10th anniversary of the brand. The colors and carefree attitude of summer, but also summer as a state of mind, a natural predisposition of the spirit toward what is young, fun and energetic. These are adjectives that also sum up the mood of the collection, an honest, unpretentious yet creative compilation, as Giorgetti said backstage, of “everything that is MSGM,” which, accidentally or not, coincide with what young guys look for today.

At Florence’s Nelson Mandela forum indoor sports arena — a nod to the brand’s more sporty side, always present in its collections and again highlighted via its collaboration with Fila — Giorgetti, who re-created an ocean set through video projections, hosted a parade of signature MSGM looks, spanning from bowling shirts splashed with bandana motifs in sorbet tones or striking summery illustrations of sun-kissed male bodies by artist Norbert Bisky, leopard printed denim, floral oversize trucker jackets with coordinated pants, as well as tie-dye knits and sweaters.

A romantic, poetic touch, which according to the designer inaugurates a new phase for the brand, was introduced via the naif sketched motifs printed on some of the garments, as well as on the loafers developed in a new collaboration with Sebago.

Playing with a tonal palette, Giorgetti injected a pretty big dose of tailoring into the collection, from two- and three-button styles to double-breasted. And tailoring à la MSGM, which means soft constructions, generous cuts, shorts and utility touches.

With “Don’t look back is all ahead” serving as the tag line of the anniversary show, MSGM telegraphed a message of positivity and optimism in tune both with the image and ethos of the fashion house, as well as Giorgetti himself.