Triple RRR Men's Spring 2020

“My collection is extremely personal. I really tell the story of my life,” Roberto Cavalli said during a presentation of the latest collection of his fledgling label at his mother’s home in Florence, Italy. Presented on busts were beautifully crafted looks combining nods to the city in which he grew up — “the city of Renaissance of love” — with punk and underground influences from British culture, having been based in London for the past few years. Contrasting with the fluidity of the line’s signature robes in opulent fabrics like gleaming velvet, the flawlessly cut suits mixed a uniform’s rigor with revisited sartorial cloths.

Watercolors by Cavalli based on uniforms and the equestrian world — think helmets sporting plumes and looping reins — enlivened shirts, including a delightful style dotted with hand-painted horse heads, like a monogram. “You might be aware that ‘cavalli’ means horses in English so I like to play with my name in a modern, funny way,” the designer said. Other highlights included a black broderie anglaise shirt printed with a tiger face and linen safari suits with zebra-print accents.

He also presented a collaboration with Dr. Martens, based on animal print boots with jewelry embellishments, while a blue and orange denim ensemble was splashed with a print inspired by his pet parrot.