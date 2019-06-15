Z Zegna Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

As a company that has always promoted environmental preservation, especially through its Oasi Zegna natural park in the Biella Alps, Z Zegna put the focus on a serious issue facing the planet: desertification. This not only inspired artistic director Alessandro Sartori’s choice of colors and details, but also deeply influenced the selection of materials and techniques used to craft the garments. In particular, the brand employed upcycled and recyclable fabrics and processes with a low impact on the environment by avoiding chemicals and limiting the use of water.

The lineup, presented in a black box with infinity walls and sand mimicking the desert, was permeated by a sense of lightness conveyed via both featherweight fabrics and soft constructions. For example, a net with a silky, organza-like feel was crafted for an airy windbreaker printed with revisited Madras checks and with high-tech sporty pants showing elastic cuffs. The chic knitwear featured textures reproducing desert ripples, while the combination of shiny and matte fabrications gave a twist to a lineup of urban staples with a sporty touch. Z Zegna also evolved its TechMerino machine-washable, crease-free merino wool, which, through technological innovation, now shows textured effects, such as the iridescent feel of a solar suit infused with charming ease.