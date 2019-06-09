Li Gong had big aspirations for his collection, which was “to provide a service to the dead” by referencing the popular “San Junipero” episode of the Netflix sci-fi series “Black Mirror.” The heavy concept translated itself into a lively, multicolored collection under the GQ China Presents platform.

Contrasting elements set the tone. Soft lilac and pale yellow hues softened up boxy and tailored blazers. Silk pajama-style shirts were toughened up with chain-link belts while graffiti-print shirts were cut in relaxed, long-line silhouettes.

Elsewhere, Gong introduced strong greens, purples and blues on striped shirts.

“I also want people in the afterlife to be able to dress how they want and live the life they always wanted and in turn, I want the audience to rethink their own identity,” mused Gong, who attached silk nightgowns to the backs of some shirts.