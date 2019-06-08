Alhuwalia Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

For her first solo presentation, Priya Alhuwalia brought old family photos to life, replicating them as prints for backpacks and trousers.

“My mom’s getting married next month, and it made me reflect and think about my family. I started looking at pictures of my granddad and his wardrobe to reimagine it for the new man,” she said.

The result was relaxed suiting and a vintage chain print that snaked across a blazer and suit trousers. Other pieces, such as track pants and shorts, were patched together using bright and bold fabrics.

Rendered in colors including tangerine, lime and azure, the collection felt playful and spirited.

A paneled denim jacket with large lapels and jeans with the back pockets swiveled onto the front were among the show’s highlights, as was a photo print of Alhuwalia’s granddad, which appeared on the legs of jeans.