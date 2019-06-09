Galleries

Art School continued to make a case for gender blending and their spring collection was reminiscent of what girls might have worn to an Eighties prom: silver sequined dresses that fell off the shoulder, cropped bustiers or a leopard print tube dress.

While some pieces looked like mirror balls come to life, the rest of the collection was a sea of black.

However, designers Eden Loweth and Tom Barratt created interest by using different textures. Cue a shimmery four-pocket shirt jacket and a feathered vest.

A highlight included a one-shouldered sequined and feathered cocktail dress with an asymmetric hem.