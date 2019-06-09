Band Of Outsiders Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

The collection was like a tall lemonade on a hot day: Sweet, refreshing and energizing. Creative director Angelo Van Mol said he wanted to keep it simple this season and staged a small, static presentation at Truman Brewery in east London, the London Fashion Week Men’s hub.

“I wanted something lighthearted, fun and summery – something for guys to just hang out in,” said Van Mol, who worked with the Brooklyn-based artist Amit Greenberg on illustrations and patterns that appeared over tailored jackets, knee-length shorts and cotton, button-front tops.

Abstract, cartoonish animals, flowers and thick scribbles popped on cotton shorts and tailored suit jackets while more dreamy line drawings unfurled over white cotton shirts. Suits made from knee-length shorts and short-sleeve, collared shirts were covered in a yellow daffodil print, while knit crewnecks and striped cardigans were as bright as blood oranges.

Van Mol tempered all of those citrusy brights with a summery neutral – creamy white – for denim trousers and jackets.