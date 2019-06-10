Belstaff Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

Belstaff is broadening its reach under Sean Lehnhardt-Moore, who joined as creative director last summer, with a collection that took the brand’s classic motorbike styles as inspiration, and then moved into fishing, camping, hiking and countryside territory.

Belstaff is a powerful name in outerwear, and has long been wedded to its heritage in motorsports, with the Trialmaster and Fieldmaster four-pocket jackets the brand’s mainstay. They were out in force in leather, cotton, linen and in varying states of softness, distress and sun-bleached cool.

Lehnhardt-Moore, who had held creative leadership positions at Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan and Bamford before moving to Belstaff, also created updated styles based on other pieces he found in Belstaff’s archive, hence the snappy, bright orange fishing vests, weatherbeaten camouflage jackets, neat cotton boiler suits and leather motorcycle jackets.

He did it all with a light touch, working with waxed oxford nylon for a fitted olive jacket, and herringbone and gabardine for other styles. In tune with the mood of the London season, this collection will work as easily on women as it does on men.

“I wanted to create something that was approachable, with fabrics that were old and new,” Lehnhardt-Moore said during a walk-through. “And I wanted to make clothes that are fit for purpose and everlasting — and not force things too much.”