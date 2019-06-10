C2H4 Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

Yixi Chen stuck to what she knows best and presented a collection of futuristic performance wear pieces like seasons past. She created a new narrative around these pieces and split her collection into three story lines, which she said were “a commentary on class-based societies.”

The first round of looks — distressed hoodies and patchwork puffers — referenced the lower class. Silhouettes tightened up and sportswear pieces such as logo pullover jackets and straight-leg nylon trackpants showed the uniformity of the working class. A crisp white après-ski wear outfit, which felt heavy for a spring collection, led the final round of looks of Chen’s elite class.

There were plenty of commercially desirable pieces in the lineup of waterproof jackets, puffer jackets and rip-stop nylon trackpants that would be sure to please the streetwear crowd, as proven by some showgoers who were already wearing full C2H4 look.

Chen is most innovative, however, when it comes to materials. She presented a black puffer jacket that reflected duochrome purple and green under the spotlight, which had audience members snapping away.