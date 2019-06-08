HLA Men’s Spring 2020

Galleries

There has been a wave of Chinese fashion companies rushing to entice global markets in the past few years, namely Li Ning, Peacebrid and Bosideng. Sadly, HLA didn’t learn from its predecessors’ mistakes.

The show, supported by China’s JD.com, was intended to showcase top-quality manufacturing power. However, the clothes were mediocre even by high-street fashion standards and lacked creativity. It made no sense to parade repetitive, plain tailoring pieces on a catwalk show in London. The only interesting looks were the opening ones that combined Chinese traditional tailoring with copper coin details.

David Jiang, president of international business at JD.com, stressed that it’s important to provide a platform for brands like HLA to learn and progress. He added he is looking forward to see Feng Chen Wang’s show on Monday.