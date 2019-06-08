John Lawrence Sullivan Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

John Lawrence Sullivan designer Arashi Yanagawa continues to revel in his obsession for industrial music.

He took over the same underground, tunnel-like East London venue as last season, dressing it up in laser curtains and inviting EBM band Dicepeople to perform live.

The dark, grungy vibes of the “death rock, industrial and EBM” music genres Yanagawa, a former boxer, wanted to channel were expressed via leather, dark eye makeup and chunky accessories galore.

But take out the chains, skinny leather pants and messy rock-star hair and you get a collection filled with modern wardrobe classics – the perfect oversized trench, an expertly cut blazer or a deconstructed denim vest – that can appeal to a far broader luxury audience outside Yanagawa’s underground world.

Tailoring was particularly strong and came with big, exaggerated shoulders. Yanagawa also experimented with proportion to great effect, splicing the sleeves of textured knits and cool oversized trench costs, cutting off panels from the backs of blazers or adding large pleats on classic herringbone pants.

The mix of fabrics, as in a wool coat with a sport nylon hood, also stood out.