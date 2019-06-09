Lou Dalton Men's Spring 2020

Galleries

Lou Dalton has come to a very clear understanding of what her brand stands for and who her customer is.

That’s why for the last two years she nixed the catwalk, edited her collections down to “core products that have longevity” and turned her focus to manufacturing, establishing close partnerships with the likes of John Smedley and heritage British outerwear label Gloverall.

“This has really helped our selling potential and we’re now working with retailers like Browns and Bergdorf Goodman,” she said.

Her spring 2020 presentation was a continuation of this strategy: a tightly edited range featuring easygoing wardrobe classics from loose striped shirts, short suits, polo shirts and checked bombers, as well as lush cashmere knits courtesy of John Smedley or cool duffel coats created with Gloverall.

A series of raincoats and loose, short-sleeve shirts featuring an abstract floral print were among the highlights. They were modeled by Dalton’s friends, mentors and fiancé.

“These are the guys keeping me in business, so it’s all about embracing them and celebrating them,” added the designer.