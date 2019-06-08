Galleries

Collection

Hyun-min Han made the typical combination of East meets West, and formal meets casual, feel brand new again. He mixed traditional Korean fabrics with sheer tulle and nylon while pairing oversized, relaxed blazers with drawstring trousers and bomber jackets with pinstripe shorts for contrast.

On blazers he played with proportion — some were cropped to the waist while others were pulled down past the hips. Shoulders were boxy and exaggerated.

He added white piping and stitching on his all-black pieces while letting his performance wear – pullover windbreakers and vests – speak for itself in bright orange, yellow and purple colors.

Han also gathered, pinched and pulled at the front of sleeves while letting wide-leg trousers flow freely. Elsewhere, pockets were embellished with ruffles and some models carried tiny drawstring backpacks made from traditional floral patterned satin.

For his final two looks, Han knotted together rope and surgical tubing using a traditional technique to create a fringed top.